Houston (KIAH) – Mayor Turner, city departments, and other city-partnered organizations will meet in front of city hall on Wednesday, April 19th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for demonstrations, hands-on activities, displays, food, information, and interactive booths to celebrate Earth Day.

The goal is to showcase city initiatives highlighting a cleaner, greener Houston.

A speaker series will be held from April 17th-19th. Guests include Katharine Hayhoe with

@TexasTech, continuing the climate change conversation and the importance of working collaboratively on creating resilient communities.

You can find more information about Earth Day HTX here.