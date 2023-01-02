New year celebrations in New York’s Times Square quickly gave way to a clear-up operation early on January 1, as crews moved in to dismantle stages that had hosted the night’s festivities.

Video shot by an EarthCam webcam at the intersection of 7th Avenue and West 46th Street shows celebrations on December 31 giving way to the cleanup in the early hours of January 1, followed by the dismantling of stages and platforms.

According to city officials, an estimated one million people had been expected to descend on Times Square to ring in the new year. Confetti was seen covering the area following the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop.

In a post on Facebook, New York’s Department of Sanitation said: “Hope you had a great time last night in Times Square, New York City – the night owls at #NewYorksStrongest were there until dawn cleaning up.”

Credit: EarthCam via Storyful