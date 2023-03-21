HOUSTON (CW39) – The Easter Bunny is back! Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter tradition! The regular Bunny photo experience March 24-April 8.

Hop on to their website to book your spot! https://www.simon.com/mall/the-galleria/stores/bunny-photo-experience

The Caring Bunny

The Caring Bunny event is coming back this year on Sunday, March 26 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM! This event is designed exclusively for children with special needs that want to visit the Easter Bunny in a sensory-friendly environment.

Book your spot today at https://whereisbunny.com/mall/0329.

Located on Level 1, between Macy’s and Nordstrom. Best parking is Red/Green Parking Garage; Located at: 5135 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77056.