HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin announcing to Edgebrook area residents, that a new drainage project is about to get underway, to keep the community safe.

The project conducted by the Storm Water Action Team (SWAT) along Ney Street, will beginning, to Tuesday, September 20th. The scope of work includes replacing inlets, storm sewer leads, and storm sewer lines on and near Ney Street. The cost of the project is $438,572 and is funded through the Dedicated Drainage & Street Renewal Capital Fund.



Starting Tuesday, crews will be mobilized on-site. The project is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday, January 18, 2023, weather permitting. Construction activities are expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m..



As a result of the construction activities, the community is asked to be aware of flagmen and orange traffic cones that will be put in place on-site to help traffic flow through the construction zone, as the project may require a one-lane closure. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times.



Residents will have access to driveways and sidewalks at all times and may experience an increase in noise levels due to trucks and equipment in the area. There are no water or sewer impacts anticipated. Should a disruption need to occur, residents affected will be notified.

For more information, please contact Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin’s office at (832) 393-3008 or districte@houstontx.gov.