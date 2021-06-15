Edible face masks are now a thing

HOUSTON (KIAH) You know things are getting better when we’ve hit the fun, novelty product point of the pandemic. 

Perhaps no company would have dared to do this six months ago:  A bakery in Japan is now selling EDIBLE FACE MASKS that you can wear and then eat.

Each mask is a small, circular loaf of sweet bread called melonpan with a crisscross pattern. To some Texans it may look like a concha.

Getty Images

Japan has their own version… So it kind of looks like you’ve got a big waffle strapped to your face.  A pack of five costs $16, but ships from Japan.  So they might be stale by the time they got here.

The company behind them claims they’re not JUST a novelty product though.  They had them tested, and claim they work just as well as cloth masks.  But if you EAT it, wouldn’t you also be eating any Covid particles that got on there? 

Here’s the photo…

