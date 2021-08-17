El Paso City Council considers ‘legal action’ against state, health authority to issue indoor mask mandate

CW39

Watch the meeting on this page at 4 p.m.

by: Patricia L. Garcia, Aaron Montes,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council is considering legal action against the state and Texas Governor Greg Abbott over preventing mask mandates.

The council called an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Monday and after spending some time behind closed doors, proposed a motion to take action against the state.

El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza said he also intends on issuing an indoor mask mandate including at schools.

On Monday, the city reported 750 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 (CDC Week 32), along with 14 virus-related deaths, including one breakthrough death. There are now 2,744 deaths in El Paso attributed to COVID. As of Monday, there are 98 people hospitalized with COVID.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked mask mandates in Texas cities that defied the orders, including Dallas and San Antonio.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

Don't Miss