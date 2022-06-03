HOUSTON(KIAH)New research from NiceRx has revealed that over 6,798 citizens aged 60+ have fallen victim to elder fraud in Texas since 2021.

The most common types of elder fraud are Tech support (13,900 victims since 2021), Non-Payment/Non-delivery (13,220 victims since 2021 and identify theft (8,902 victims since 2021).

The most costly type of elder fraud is confidence/romance fraud – which has had over $432.08M lost since 2021.

The former FBI director created a PSA with the FBI to prevent elders from falling victim to fraud.