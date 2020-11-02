ELECTON 2020: THINGS TO KNOW

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) – The day before Election 2020 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making their case to voters in critical battleground states.

President Trump is sprinting through five rallies happening in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. This comes as Trump suggests he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday`s election as his rift with the nation`s top infectious disease expert widens.

Meanwhile Biden is defending Dr. Anthony Fauci tweeting on Monday: “We need a president who actually listens to experts like Dr. Fauci.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Alex Edelman/Pool via AP)

So far the virus has claimed the lives of more than 231,000 Americans and it’s caused nearly 20 million to lose jobs. Trump is also threatening litigation to stop the tabulation of ballots arriving after Election Day, saying “we’re going in with our lawyers” as soon as the polls close.

Now if Trump does win a second term Americans should expect to see a lot more of the same. Trump has consistently pointed to tax cuts and regulatory relief as key successes of his first four years. He has also pushed to end the Obama-era health Law but has not created a plan to replace it.

Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will crisscross the state of Pennsylvania and Ohio. Although Biden enjoyed strong poll numbers, anxiety remains for democrats scarred by Trump’s 2016 upset over Hillary Clinton. Biden’s planned a Pittsburgh drive-in event with Lady Gaga on Monday night, is reminiscent of Clinton’s rallying with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi in Philadelphia on the eve of an election she was favored to win but didn’t. Biden is promising to take the country on a very different path than the past four years under Trump, on issues ranging from the coronavirus and health care to the environment, education and more. He’s also promising to reverse Trump policy moves on things such as withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement while expanding the Affordable Care Act.

Right now the Associate Press’ VoteCast is surveying voters in the 2020 general election. It breaks down electorate, illuminates the issues voters care about and illustrates how their opinions and preferences led to the selection of the next president, U.S. senators and governors nationwide. If you want to see the results here in Texas, click this link and for any voting questions, polling locations and ballot tracking click here.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!