Elsa now a hurricane, quickly heading for the Caribbean Sea

HOUSTON (CW39) New this Friday morning: the National Hurricane Center declares Elsa a hurricane as sustained winds have been increasing, now up to 75 mph.

The forecast track remains similar, suggesting the storm will keep moving quickly into the Caribbean Sea, likely impacting Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba on Sunday. After the weekend, confidence is relatively low on the forecast track and strength.

As you can see, models show a wide range of possibilities by Monday from the Gulf to east of Florida. These differences in the track can also have a big impact on Elsa’s strength. If it moves over land, it likely will be weaker. If the more western tracks are accurate, Elsa could be stronger. We’ll continue to keep you updated here at CW39. A reminder, you can always use our interactive radar tool to track Elsa as it nears the U.S.