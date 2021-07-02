Elsa now a hurricane, quickly heading for the Caribbean Sea

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) New this Friday morning: the National Hurricane Center declares Elsa a hurricane as sustained winds have been increasing, now up to 75 mph.

The forecast track remains similar, suggesting the storm will keep moving quickly into the Caribbean Sea, likely impacting Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba on Sunday. After the weekend, confidence is relatively low on the forecast track and strength.

As you can see, models show a wide range of possibilities by Monday from the Gulf to east of Florida. These differences in the track can also have a big impact on Elsa’s strength. If it moves over land, it likely will be weaker. If the more western tracks are accurate, Elsa could be stronger. We’ll continue to keep you updated here at CW39. A reminder, you can always use our interactive radar tool to track Elsa as it nears the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

4th of July Grill Forecast

Weekend Firework shows

4th of July Drought updates

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss