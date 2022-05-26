HOUSTON (KIAH)On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Floyd family joined Mayor Turner and other city officials to unveil the “Conversations with George” statue. The emotional unveil occurred at Tom Bass Regional Park III community center, where the statue will reside. Adrienne Risoni-Som is the artist behind it, and it was donated to Harris County by Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates.

The first to sit next to the statue was the youngest member of the Floyd family.

This was quite an emotional moment, even for me. To watch his family, for that brief moment, see George Floyd as he should have been and how he should have remained. A human being. Rodney Ellis, commissioner for Precinct One

The statue is now available to the public, and Houstonians of all backgrounds and walks of life are encouraged to sit and have a conversation with George.