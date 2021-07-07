Employee found dead in Ohio convenience store freezer

CW39

by: Joe Clark, WCMH, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after an employee at an Ohio convenience store was found dead inside a storage freezer.

The body of a 51-year-old man was found early Wednesday morning in the walk-in storage freezer at a United Dairy Farmers store in Marysville, said Jim Fish, with the Union County Coroner Office.  

Marysville police said store employees left at closing time, around 1 a.m., but the victim returned sometime later. A manager reported finding the body.

According to police, there were no visible injuries on the body, and they were reviewing surveillance video from the store.   

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for an autopsy. 

