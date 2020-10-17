Ending Human Trafficking through a cup of coffee, treats

HOUSTON (CW39) Local Heights coffee shop A 2nd Cup is calling for an to end human trafficking by teaming up with culinary greats to host an annual foodie and fundraising event called “Local Fare for Local Freedom.” This event will feature a 3-course meal and cocktail prepared by local chefs, music, giveaways and details about the important work A 2nd Cup is doing in Houston to combat human trafficking.

Local Fare for Local Freedom will take place virtually on October 17 at 6 p.m. with Chris Shepherd, James-Beard award winning chef and owner of Houston institution, Underbelly Hospitality; Ja’Nel Witt, Hell’s Kitchen Season 11 winner; Edet Okon, Food Network’s Chopped participant, and Westin Galleymore; Underbelly Hospitality Spirits Director.

Every ticket includes:

Cocktail or Mocktail kit for an Espresso-Based Old Fashioned

Herbed Goat Cheese and Tomato Compote appetizer

Green Marinated Pork and Papaya Salad main course

Birthday Cake dessert

Birthday pack in honor of A 2nd Cup’s 5th birthday as a brick-and-mortar shop

Tickets are available now with options available for those who are out of town.