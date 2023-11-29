HOUSTON (CW39) – Due to inclement weather conditions, a decision was made to postpone the much-anticipated Tree Lighting Celebration, originally scheduled for this Thursday, November 30th. The decision to postpone the event was made with the best interests of the community in mind.

The new date for The Energy Corridor District’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, presented by ConocoPhillips, will be next Thursday, December 7th from 5 – 9 p.m.

Santa Clause is still coming to the Energy Corridor, we’ll just have to wait one more week!

Rest assured, the essence and spirit of this holiday celebration remains unchanged. The show will go on with an exciting evening filled with joyous festivities, including a live drone show, performances on the BP stage, Fluor’s Candy Cane Lane Nutcracker Market, giveaways for kids provided by CITGO (limited quantities), photos with Santa, and the official tree lighting ceremony.

Please adjust your plans as needed!