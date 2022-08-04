The announcement comes as millions are also going into the biggest credit card debt in years

HOUSTON (CW39) If you tried to get a loan earlier this year, lenders had to check your credit report. Turns out, over a three week period, millions of credit reports were wrong. And this is still causing a ripple effect that’s having a big impact on credit scores.

This comes as more and more Americans continue to struggle during this economy, and credit debt continues to rise.

NASDAQ Business Expert Jane King talks with CW39’s Sharron Melton about what you need to know on these stories and other business related news, in today’s business report.