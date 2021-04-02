Every state’s favorite Easter treat . . . 14 states means hard boiled eggs

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re not going to tell you how to celebrate Easter, but we can say this . . . if your indulgence on one of the biggest candy days of the year is a hard-boiled egg, maybe it’s time to live a little.

A new Zippia study found each state’s favorite Easter treat. 14 states’ top answer was . . . hard boiled eggs?! That actually made it the number one answer.

Jelly beans came in second, with 11 states.

Peeps came in third with eight states.

Chocolate bunnies came in fourth with five states.

The rest of the states went for different types of candy eggs. Including Cadbury Creme Eggs in four states.