Exclusive Furniture collecting donations for Hurricane Ida Survivors

Airboats shuttle residents to check on their flooded homes as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HOUSTON (KIAH) This Labor Day Weekend, Exclusive Furniture is hosting a Donation Relief drive to help families impacted by Hurricane IDA.



Exclusive Furniture has opened all 7 of their retail locations and 1 distribution center as drop-off sites so that Houstonians can drop off toiletries, tarps, cleaning supplies, baby diapers, and baby formula to donate to relief efforts.

Exclusive Furniture is also donating 10,000 water bottles, 5,000 rolls of toilet paper, 50 twin mattresses and additional toiletries.

Up to $10,000 from Exclusive Furniture’s Labor Day Weekend Sale will go to the Global Empowerment Mission to help Louisiana.