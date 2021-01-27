Exclusive look inside Bar 5015’s new menu

HOUSTON (CW39) — Bar 5015 is “Doing The Right Thing” by giving your taste buds delicious flavors from their new menu!
Chef Nana along with Steve Rogers, owner of Bar 5015, gave guests a sneak taste of their new dishes — which includes:
- Voodoo Eggrolls
- Cheeseburger Eggrolls
- Lemon Pepper Wings
- Jambalaya Risotto with Blackened Fish & Crawfish Cream Sauce
- Steak Tacos
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chicken & Waffles (Turtle Cheesecake, Oreo Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake)
- Vietnamese Steak & Eggs
- Fried Lobster & Grits
- Blackened Fish & Grits
See for yourself below:
Enjoy the scrumptious menu items, while living back in time and paying tribute to Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do The Right Thing.
After trying their new dishes, be sure to join Bar 5015’s monthly Bike Ride on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.