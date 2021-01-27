Exclusive look inside Bar 5015’s new menu

HOUSTON (CW39) — Bar 5015 is “Doing The Right Thing” by giving your taste buds delicious flavors from their new menu!

Chef Nana along with Steve Rogers, owner of Bar 5015, gave guests a sneak taste of their new dishes — which includes:

Voodoo Eggrolls

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

Lemon Pepper Wings

Jambalaya Risotto with Blackened Fish & Crawfish Cream Sauce

Steak Tacos

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chicken & Waffles (Turtle Cheesecake, Oreo Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake)

Vietnamese Steak & Eggs

Fried Lobster & Grits

Blackened Fish & Grits

See for yourself below:















Enjoy the scrumptious menu items, while living back in time and paying tribute to Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do The Right Thing.

After trying their new dishes, be sure to join Bar 5015’s monthly Bike Ride on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.