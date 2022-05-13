HOUSTON (KIAH) – Two local businesses are coming together to provide resources to Houstonians with the goal to educate our community on things that can lead you to a successful future.



These workshops being offered can help you repair your credit, understand property taxes, and learn how to navigate through the home buying process.

A well-known company in the Metro Houston Area called, “Exotic Pop”, started with one man selling drinks out of the back of his trunk. Today, the business is using its brand as a platform to host workshops for the community.

“This is home for entrepreneurs first and the community to be able to help each other. To talk to each other. Communicate with each other and find ways to be able to manage that,” said Eduardo Luna, Workshop attendee, and Soccer Coach.

Eduardo Luna who attends these workshops is a soccer coach and is thankful for being able to be part of this learning process.

“Some people don’t directly give back to the community. One-day event and they never come back,” said Luna.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Exotic Pop, Charles Wilson, along with a Real Estate Company, Noel Collier Group, and the Harris County Tax office come together to teach these attendees what it takes to fix their credit. As well as know the ins and outs of property tax, and also learn how to buy a home.

“Real generational wealth is knowledge. If we can go out and use our facility and bring people together to share things like you know – understanding credit, real estate, insurance, things that you may not learn in school,” said Wilson.

Wilson says building relationships is the key to moving a community forward.

“There needs to be a leader. There needs to be leadership in communities. You know, we need to get away from being more like a neighborhood and become more like a family,” said Wilson.

“It’s more to it. If we come together and use our resources it will turn out for the better,” said Luna.

The Hip-Hop drink founder wants to be an inspiration to others. He says if you don’t have the money to start your own business… there are other things you can do. Study the market and do in-depth research on your product.

“If you’re at that job 9-5 or you’re looking for that – just that inspiration story to be able to give you that confidence to be able to jump out there and give it a try… give it a try,” said Wilson.

The FREE community workshop is held on the first Thursday of every month from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. It’s located at the Exotic Pop office. That address is 1000 South Loop West, Suite 190, Houston, TX 77054.