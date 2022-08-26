LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks.

In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:

Southbound entrance ramp from SH 96/CALDER/BRITTANY BAY

Southbound entrance ramp from FM-518

Southbound entrance ramp from FM-646

In addition to the ramp closures there are a few lane closures in this same area between SH-96 to FM-518. The time frame for all of these closures is between 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

According to this tweet from TxDOT, construction this weekend leads to a traffic switch next weekend where drivers will be put on the new pavement.

