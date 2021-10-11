Expect wet roads Monday, be weather aware

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Some people may be enjoying an extended weekend as Columbus Day is observed Monday, October 11, but for those of you hitting the roads during the early hours expect slick conditions. Be prepared and be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.
There is a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of Southeast Texas coming off of the weekend into Monday morning. An approaching weak cold front will push showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary. Although a lot of moisture isn’t likely to be associated with this system, there’s enough energy to produce showers and thunderstorms during your Monday morning commute.
The greatest chances for strong to severe storms will be north of a line from Brenham to Livingston. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible north of I-10 and west of the Brazos Valley after midnight as the front pushes further south towards the coast.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- JOBS: Kroger hiring hundreds of employees in HoustonHOUSTON (KIAH) — Kroger is hosting a hiring event including virtual and on-site interviews this week from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The company is looking to hire around 500 associates across the Greater Houston area by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare […]
- Average price of gas jumps 6 cents, but Houston has lowest nationwide averageThe average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.
- COVID-19 vaccine pop-up events across TexasHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Walmart is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Service to kick off a new round of pop-up events this month. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the four-hour pop-up events will focus on smaller communities in rural areas across the state, where vaccination rates have typically […]
- Newsfeed Now: Rescue of kids lost in Texas forest caught on camera; Southwest flyers still facing delaysWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
- ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is back, bigger and better than ever, and it’s right here on CW39!HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — It’s a show that many kids grow up with and still holds a special place in people’s hearts. It’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple!” It’s back in a big way, and now on CW39, with comedian Cristela Alonzo leading the fun as the new host. Alonzo is best known for the 2014 ABC […]