Expect wet roads Monday, be weather aware

CW39

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Some people may be enjoying an extended weekend as Columbus Day is observed Monday, October 11, but for those of you hitting the roads during the early hours expect slick conditions. Be prepared and be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of Southeast Texas coming off of the weekend into Monday morning. An approaching weak cold front will push showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary. Although a lot of moisture isn’t likely to be associated with this system, there’s enough energy to produce showers and thunderstorms during your Monday morning commute.

The greatest chances for strong to severe storms will be north of a line from Brenham to Livingston. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible north of I-10 and west of the Brazos Valley after midnight as the front pushes further south towards the coast.

