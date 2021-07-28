Expert says Simone Biles showed toughness in prioritizing her mental health

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO — Elite athletes are hardwired to push through adversity – the saying is “no pain…no gain.” That’s why the news of gymnastics great Simone Biles pulling out of the team and all-around competitions at the Tokyo Olympics may come as a surprise. But one expert says it was the ultimate display of mental toughness.

The brightest lights and the biggest stage can sometimes cause insurmountable pressure.

“Yeah, I say put mental health first because if you don’t then you’re not going to enjoy your sport and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it’s ok sometimes to even sit out the big competitions,” says Biles.

A former competitive gymnast herself, Alison Arnold has been a mental toughness specialist that has helped Olympic gymnasts since 1998 with the mental load that comes with greatness. Arnold, who has a PHD in Clinical Psychology, has worked with competitive athletes in multiple sports throughout her career.

“We’re all human and even though we look at these athletes as super-human we all still have our own self-doubt and fears,” says Arnold.

When Simone Biles pulled out of the team competition and later cited problems mentally not physically, Arnold didn’t see a lack of mental toughness.

“To be that vulnerable and that authentic is really true mental toughness,” says Arnold. “That’s why she’s the GOAT, that’s why she’s one of the greatest of all time.”

Arnold hopes Biles’ strength can shatter what others stereotypically see as mental toughness by pushing through pain.

“To kind of take off that superhero armor and say ‘I’m human’ and I think there’s nothing tougher than that type of vulnerability.”

Arnold says one way she often helps athletes dealing with similar issues is through self-talk or having them find their love for the sport, which Arnold believes Biles may have been doing as she emphatically cheered on her teammates to a silver medal finish.

“I think that takes so much courage and again that says something about Simone’s heart and about Simone’s ultimate strength.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

New NWS Warning System - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

CDC updates mask mandate

Two killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in LaPorte

Heat Index forecast - Carrigan Chauvvin

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo All-Around

Simone Biles news conference in Tokyo after leaving Team USA

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss