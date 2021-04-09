Facebook and Instagram back online after widely reported outage

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Weekend road construction around the Galleria

Kung Fu

Adam Krueger does traffic after bet with Hannah Trippett

Maggie and Star tear up LeDuc Chocolates

(NEXSTAR) – Update: As of 3:11 p.m. PST, both Facebook and Instagram are back online.

A Facebook spokesperson offered the following explanation for the outage: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Original story:

Facebook and Instagram were down as of Thursday at 2:38 p.m. PST.

Around 2:06 pm, people began reporting the websites were offline, according to the outage detecter Down Detector.

More than 140,000 users told Down Detector they were experiencing outages with Facebook as of 2:29 p.m., while over 89,000 said that Instagram was offline.

Instagram is owned by Facebook. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline for about an hour in March. According to an NBC reporter, the outage was due to “a technical issue.”

Share this story

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Don't Miss