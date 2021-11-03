Time to "Fall Back' for daylight saving

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Daylight saving time change happens on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Essentially we get about an extra hour of sleep, and the days get shorter with daylight fading by 4p.m. or 5p.m. in the evening as we “fall back” this Sunday. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on November 7, 2021 than the previous day.
So enjoy an extra hour of sleep (unless you happen to be working the night shift). This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors
Nov 7, 2021 – Daylight Saving Time Ends
When local daylight time is about to reach
Sunday, November 7, 2021, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned backward 1 hour to
Sunday, November 7, 2021, 1:00:00 am local standard time instead.
Daylight saving time facts:
- It’s daylight saving time, not daylight “savings” time. You are saving daylight, not savings daylight.
- Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe the time change.
