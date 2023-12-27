HOUSTON (KIAH)– The holidays bring many joy from celebrating with family and friends, holiday church gatherings, family meals and other festivities. However, it’s also a sad time for many families battling illness or the loss of a loved one.

Katy resident, LaTonia Oyeniran decided to help a family in need by sharing a 5-year-old leukemia patient’s story in hopes the community could help during a hard time. Oyeniran tells CW39 that little Neriah Nduku, the youngest to Mariam and Frank Nduku got really sick and was rushed to the hospital after back-to-back symptoms. After many tests, she was diagnosed with leukemia. Now, she’s in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Unfortunately, there’s no match for her. Being biracial, finding a match has been challenging with only 4% of registered donors being biracial.

A bone marrow transplant is a procedure that helps promote healthy blood-forming stem cells into your body to replace bone marrow that doesn’t make enough healthy blood cells. Leukemia is a cancer of early blood-forming cells. Leukemia is a cancer of the white blood cells, but some leukemias can start in other blood cell types. According to the American Cancer Society, leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens. However, it’s a rare disease in children.

Oyeniran is reaching out to the community with a GoFundMe to help Neriah and her family for medical expenses. Support for Neriah and her fight against cancer has been overwhelming, but the search for a bone marrow match continues.

If you’d like to show your support, reach out here for more information on Neriah’s journey or to donate her medical expenses.