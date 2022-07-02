The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.

This is, of course, by no means an exhaustive list. People’s reasons for choosing to live where they do are as diverse as people themselves.

As far as why certain counties across the U.S. have experienced growth, relocation is not the sole, or even primary, reason why. While more than 1,800 counties saw population gains in 2021, approximately 73% of all U.S. counties saw what the U.S. Census Bureau characterizes as a natural decrease. This was a significant jump from 2020, when 55.5% of countries experienced such a decrease. According to the Bureau, natural decrease is the simple result of “when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period.” In 2021, the conflation of fewer births with an aging population that was also absorbing a higher-than-usual mortality rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to this “increased decrease.”

Nonetheless, as stated 1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Texas. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census.

#50. Burnet County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,380

— #520 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.9%

— #38 among counties in Texas, #230 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 49,130

— #70 largest county in Texas, #1,005 largest county nationwide

#49. Wilson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,835

— #512 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.9%

— #36 among counties in Texas, #195 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 49,753

— #69 largest county in Texas, #996 largest county nationwide

#48. Van Zandt County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,962

— #511 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.2%

— #39 among counties in Texas, #277 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 59,541

— #57 largest county in Texas, #879 largest county nationwide

#47. Coryell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,705

— #494 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.2%

— #52 among counties in Texas, #406 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 83,093

— #48 largest county in Texas, #692 largest county nationwide

#46. Caldwell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,817

— #490 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.5%

— #22 among counties in Texas, #106 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,883

— #74 largest county in Texas, #1,058 largest county nationwide

#45. Walker County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,539

— #465 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

— #40 among counties in Texas, #301 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 76,400

— #50 largest county in Texas, #733 largest county nationwide

#44. Wise County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,505

— #439 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.1%

— #34 among counties in Texas, #190 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 68,632

— #53 largest county in Texas, #781 largest county nationwide

#43. Tom Green County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,779

— #431 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #61 among counties in Texas, #495 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 120,003

— #38 largest county in Texas, #525 largest county nationwide

#42. Hood County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,416

— #415 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%

— #25 among counties in Texas, #113 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 61,598

— #56 largest county in Texas, #861 largest county nationwide

#41. Kendall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,869

— #408 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +32.5%

— #11 among counties in Texas, #31 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,279

— #76 largest county in Texas, #1,091 largest county nationwide

#40. Chambers County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,475

— #399 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +32.7%

— #10 among counties in Texas, #29 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,571

— #73 largest county in Texas, #1,040 largest county nationwide

#39. Taylor County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,702

— #396 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #60 among counties in Texas, #492 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 143,208

— #33 largest county in Texas, #463 largest county nationwide

#38. Nueces County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,955

— #372 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

— #89 among counties in Texas, #951 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 353,178

— #16 largest county in Texas, #205 largest county nationwide

#37. Waller County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,589

— #362 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.5%

— #12 among counties in Texas, #32 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 56,794

— #60 largest county in Texas, #912 largest county nationwide

#36. Hunt County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,827

— #361 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.1%

— #35 among counties in Texas, #192 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 99,956

— #41 largest county in Texas, #605 largest county nationwide

#35. Grayson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,666

— #351 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #43 among counties in Texas, #317 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 135,543

— #35 largest county in Texas, #479 largest county nationwide

#34. Cameron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,797

— #349 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

— #90 among counties in Texas, #969 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 421,017

— #13 largest county in Texas, #170 largest county nationwide

#33. Liberty County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +15,985

— #335 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.1%

— #21 among counties in Texas, #97 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 91,628

— #44 largest county in Texas, #650 largest county nationwide

#32. Webb County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +16,810

— #325 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.7%

— #72 among counties in Texas, #652 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 267,114

— #19 largest county in Texas, #263 largest county nationwide

#31. Randall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +20,028

— #293 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.6%

— #33 among counties in Texas, #179 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 140,753

— #34 largest county in Texas, #467 largest county nationwide

#30. Bastrop County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,045

— #262 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.1%

— #14 among counties in Texas, #34 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 97,216

— #42 largest county in Texas, #624 largest county nationwide

#29. Smith County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,765

— #258 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.3%

— #46 among counties in Texas, #355 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 233,479

— #24 largest county in Texas, #293 largest county nationwide

#28. McLennan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +25,673

— #244 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%

— #47 among counties in Texas, #370 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 260,579

— #20 largest county in Texas, #271 largest county nationwide

#27. Ector County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +28,041

— #227 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%

— #23 among counties in Texas, #107 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 165,171

— #29 largest county in Texas, #404 largest county nationwide

#26. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +28,993

— #224 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.2%

— #29 among counties in Texas, #129 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 179,927

— #26 largest county in Texas, #373 largest county nationwide

#25. Rockwall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +29,482

— #219 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +37.6%

— #6 among counties in Texas, #20 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 107,819

— #40 largest county in Texas, #568 largest county nationwide

#24. Parker County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +31,295

— #204 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.8%

— #16 among counties in Texas, #54 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 148,222

— #31 largest county in Texas, #451 largest county nationwide

#23. Lubbock County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +31,808

— #198 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.4%

— #45 among counties in Texas, #348 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 310,639

— #18 largest county in Texas, #229 largest county nationwide

#22. Midland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +33,111

— #189 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.2%

— #19 among counties in Texas, #76 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 169,983

— #28 largest county in Texas, #391 largest county nationwide

#21. Brazos County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +38,998

— #167 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.0%

— #27 among counties in Texas, #119 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 233,849

— #23 largest county in Texas, #292 largest county nationwide

#20. Guadalupe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +41,173

— #158 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.3%

— #13 among counties in Texas, #33 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 172,706

— #27 largest county in Texas, #384 largest county nationwide

#19. Kaufman County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +41,960

— #155 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.6%

— #4 among counties in Texas, #15 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 145,310

— #32 largest county in Texas, #455 largest county nationwide

#18. Ellis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +42,845

— #149 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +28.6%

— #15 among counties in Texas, #43 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 192,455

— #25 largest county in Texas, #350 largest county nationwide

#17. Comal County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +53,029

— #124 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +48.9%

— #2 among counties in Texas, #5 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 161,501

— #30 largest county in Texas, #415 largest county nationwide

#16. Brazoria County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +58,865

— #109 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.8%

— #30 among counties in Texas, #134 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 372,031

— #14 largest county in Texas, #196 largest county nationwide

#15. Galveston County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +59,373

— #107 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%

— #24 among counties in Texas, #111 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 350,682

— #17 largest county in Texas, #207 largest county nationwide

#14. Bell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +60,412

— #105 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.5%

— #28 among counties in Texas, #125 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 370,647

— #15 largest county in Texas, #197 largest county nationwide

#13. El Paso County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +65,010

— #96 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #66 among counties in Texas, #562 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 865,657

— #9 largest county in Texas, #68 largest county nationwide

#12. Hays County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +83,960

— #60 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +53.4%

— #1 among counties in Texas, #3 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 241,067

— #22 largest county in Texas, #283 largest county nationwide

#11. Hidalgo County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +96,012

— #52 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.4%

— #41 among counties in Texas, #308 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 870,781

— #8 largest county in Texas, #67 largest county nationwide

#10. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +164,697

— #28 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.1%

— #8 among counties in Texas, #23 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 620,443

— #11 largest county in Texas, #110 largest county nationwide

#9. Williamson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +186,338

— #22 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +44.1%

— #3 among counties in Texas, #11 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 609,017

— #12 largest county in Texas, #112 largest county nationwide

#8. Fort Bend County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +237,404

— #12 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.6%

— #5 among counties in Texas, #16 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 822,779

— #10 largest county in Texas, #78 largest county nationwide

#7. Denton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +243,808

— #11 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.8%

— #7 among counties in Texas, #22 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 906,422

— #7 largest county in Texas, #63 largest county nationwide

#6. Dallas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +245,400

— #10 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

— #49 among counties in Texas, #400 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,613,539

— #2 largest county in Texas, #9 largest county nationwide

#5. Travis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +265,922

— #9 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.0%

— #17 among counties in Texas, #57 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,290,188

— #5 largest county in Texas, #32 largest county nationwide

#4. Collin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +282,124

— #8 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.1%

— #9 among counties in Texas, #24 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,064,465

— #6 largest county in Texas, #43 largest county nationwide

#3. Bexar County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +294,551

— #6 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.2%

— #31 among counties in Texas, #162 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,009,324

— #4 largest county in Texas, #16 largest county nationwide

#2. Tarrant County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +301,606

— #5 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.7%

— #32 among counties in Texas, #175 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,110,640

— #3 largest county in Texas, #15 largest county nationwide

#1. Harris County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +638,686

— #1 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.6%

— #37 among counties in Texas, #206 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,731,145

— #1 largest county in Texas, #3 largest county nationwide

