HOUSTON (KIAH) — During the aftermath of the I-45 and F.M. 1960 intersection car crash that happened overnight, local authorities blocked off the intersection. The crash was a result of a high speed chase involving a stolen Kia Sedan that was going 100 miles-per-hour.

Police say that the stolen vehicle was driven by a teenager. The car hit a motorcycle at high speed and killed the rider. Major traffic delays started soon after.

Deputies were on scene directing traffic. Many cars cut through a strip center parking lot across from the scene to get to an alternate route. The traffic delays near that intersection lasted for hours, but officially cleared around 9 a.m..

The driver of the Kia Sedan was caught by police after jumping out of the vehicle and attempting to flee the scene. For more updates on this story, stay tuned for the latest both on-air and online at CW39.com.