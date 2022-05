UPDATE: Crash cleared at 7 a.m.

HUMBLE, TX. (KIAH) – A fatal crash is currently blocking all main lanes outbound on I-69 Eastex at Aldine Bender Road.

MAJOR crash blocking all main lanes outbound on I-69 at Aldine Bender. Traffic is being put onto the frontage road around Lee Rd. right now. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/B8c2y8taon — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) May 26, 2022

Houston Police received a call about a crash in the area around 5:15 a.m. According to Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez an adult male pedestrian, possibly entered main lanes, and was struck. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett has your alternate routes here: