HOUSTON (KIAH) – AAA Texas is bringing awareness to safety for teenagers getting behind the wheel this summer. They call it “100 Deadliest Days”. It’s the timeframe between Memorial Day and Labor Day when we see a spike in deadly crashes involving teen drivers.

According to AAA, the number of fatal crashes is the highest during the summer months compared to other parts of the year.

In fact, Texas leads the nation in the total number of deadly crashes by teen drivers according to AAA.

Joshua Zuber, a spokesperson for AAA, says in addition to texting behind the wheel, illegal street racing and speeding play a considerable factor.

“The possible reason that we see the spike in fatal crashes involving teen drivers is that teens have more unstructured time when behind the wheel during the summer months. Plus, teens are inexperienced when it comes to driving,” said Zuber.

When it comes to street racing, the main thing AAA wants people to know is it’s illegal.

It’s also dangerous. A Tomball woman says she was hit by a 33-year-old who decided to randomly street race with a 17-year-old driving 120 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood. This happened in broad daylight.

That crash happened in August of 2018 and left Christine Felgere, a wife and mother, immobile, unconscious, and hospitalized for months. She says her life will never be the same.

“Honestly, I don’t think they’re aware of how it impacts other people. It’s only by the grace of God that I lived,”said Felgere.

Zuber says illegal street racing has become more common across the Lone Star state. Zuber wants to remind everyone that speed can kill.

AAA Texas is encouraging parents to teach their kids about the risks and consequences of speeding and distracted driving.

Tips for drivers …

Buckle up Put down the phone Avoid impaired driving Follow speed limits Ae aware of changing weather conditions

Under Texas law, the penalties for street racing can range from a class b misdemeanor up to a serious felony.

A first offense is considered a class-b misdemeanor and carries penalties of up to 180 days in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

For more information for young motorists visit AAA’s teen driver website. For additional information on illegal speed racing visit AAA’s street racing prevention website.