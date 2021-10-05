FBI Houston creates tip email address to help expose public corruption

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The FBI Houston Public Corruption Task Force hopes a new email address, HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov ,will help in the fight against public corruption. Community members with suspicion of public corruption can use the email to send tips and directly to FBI special agents. The FBI says many of its investigations starts with a tip from someone who encounters corruption. Since public corruption can be difficult to detect, FBI Houston says information from public citizens is critical.

According to FBI Houston, public corruption occurs when anyone who works for the government – local, state, or federal — conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods, or services. They say this also includes public employees who take something of value for their own personal gain, a bribery, a kickback, bid-rigging or not enforcing or imposing certain local regulations.

The FBI Houston says anyone with information involving public corruption, no matter the dollar amount, should report it to directly to special agents via HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov. The FBI also takes anonymous calls at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).