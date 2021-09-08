FBI searching for “Backpack Bandit” following Regions Bank robbery

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) The FBI Houston Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a man responsible for a series of bank robberies.

Law enforcement needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man who they call “Backpack Bandit.” He’s responsible for at least three bank robberies in the Houston Area.

#BREAKING The previously dubbed 'Backpack Bandit' strikes again! Help identify this suspect responsible for 3 Houston area robberies. Suspect is a black male, approx. 5'10 in his late 20s and fled on a red motorcycle. Please call in tips @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS @hpdrobbery pic.twitter.com/lN4w92c17B — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 7, 2021

The suspect was last seen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, around 9:00 a.m leaving out of a Regions Bank located at 18801 Somerled Ave in Richmond, Texas. Police say the armed “Backpack Bandit” walked into the bank with a pistol, walked behind the bank teller, and demanded cash from the employees.

Officials say the teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash in fear of their life.

Police lost sight of the suspect around “Katy Mills”. However, no injuries are reported. Authorities are looking for a thin, tall, Black male between the ages of 25 and 30. The “Backpack Bandit” was last seen with a black COVID face mask. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe along the side.

Authorities say the suspect pulled off on a red motorcycle, “Mid-90s” Triumph Daytona.

Officials say the same person is responsible for robberies at Regions Bank located at 1502 Eldridge Pkwy, on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, and also the Members Choice Credit Union, located at 1657 S. Fry Rd, on Thursday, August 26th, 2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an identification and arrest. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. You can also download the Crime Stoppers app. It’s available for both Android and iPhone users.