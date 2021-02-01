Feb. 1st: YES Prep to deliver home meals to students

HOUSTON (CW39) — YES Prep Public Schools are ramping up support for local families by launching a new meal delivery plan to feed thousands of students learning from home.

Starting Feb. 1, YES Prep will deliver breakfasts and lunches for seven days of the week to every student learning virtually. The door-to-door meal delivery program will serve students in 8,500 homes and eliminate the need for families with strained incomes to leave work to pick up school meals.

“YES Prep has always been dedicated to serving healthy breakfasts and lunches to all students, and now we’re taking them directly to the homes of every family,” YES Prep Public Schools CEO Mark DiBella said. “We refuse to let anything stand in the way of our students’ nutrition and anything else they may need to stay focused on their studies.”

YES Prep Public Schools is delivering the multi-day meal packs in partnership with Preferred Meals.

YES Prep is expanding and opening two new elementary schools. Families have until Feb. 12 to register for the opportunity to enroll students at one of YES Prep’s 23 campuses for the 2021-22 school year.

Families seeking additional information about YES Prep’s lottery and elementary schools are invited to call 713.967.9000 or click here.