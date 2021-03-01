Feb. 27: Houston Bikers to host Camouflage Bike Ride

HOUSTON (CW39) — Bar 5015 is hosting their monthly community bike ride, however, this month is a special Black History Month Ride that will honor The Buffalo Soldiers.

Riders will wear camouflage in honor of the soldiers and meet at The Buffalo Soldiers Museum where they will be greeted by troopers and soldiers. Riders will ride 20 miles throughout the city and stop at various black-owned businesses prior to ending their ride at Bar 5015.

All riders will receive complimentary water from Eleven86.

The Bike Ride will take place Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10:45 am at The Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3816 Caroline St.