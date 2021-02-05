Feb. 5 – Feb. 8: Houston Humane Society’s Adoption Special this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Humane Society is kicking off Su-purr Bowl weekend with an adoption special.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Adoption fees for adult cats are being waived and fees for adult dogs will be 50 percent off from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

Each adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, health exam, microchip and vaccination.

This adoption special is in honor of Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl, an event aimed to bring awareness to hundreds of adoptable pets in shelters in partnership with North Shore Animal League America.

The Houston Humane Society is located at 14700 Almeda Rd.