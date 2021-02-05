Feb. 5: Memorial City celebrates National Wear Red Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day, Memorial City will light up 22 buildings, bridges and garages in red on Feb. 5. That’s a total of 2.6 linear miles of LED lights.

Memorial City will join the nation by illuminating in red to help raise awareness in hopes to eradicate heart disease and stroke in millions of women.

You can check out the lights from Bunker Hill to east of Beltway 8 on the north and south side of the Interstate 10 corridor.