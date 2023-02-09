Houston (KIAH) – Get excited, it’s National Pizza Day! Several restaurants are offering freebies for you to enjoy. Here are a few options:

•7 Eleven: 7Rewards loyalty members can purchase a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7, and the deal is also available for delivery through the 7NOW app.

•Sam’s Club: $1 off handmade Member’s Mark 16” pizza at club cafés across the US. The pizza will only be $7.98 ($1 off the original $8.98 price) from February 9 through February 12.

•Chuck E. Cheese: Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you buy one at regular price. This offer is only good at select locations.

•Domino’s: Domino’s nationwide are offering a mix-and-match deal on National Pizza Day, with any two menu items for $7 each.If you’re ordering carryout, you can also get a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or 8-piece wing order for $8.