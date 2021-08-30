Federal Response to Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Right now, FEMA, The National Guard, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are heading into Louisiana to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

President Joe Biden approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of the storm s landfall. These declarations help FEMA to respond rapidly and efficiently when states and individuals need aid after a disaster. More than 2,000 FEMA employees are deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, including seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams in Louisiana and Mississippi. In addition, 13 Urban Search and Rescue teams are deployed. Through mutual-aid agreements, FEMA activated 100 ambulances and emergency medical service providers for post-storm evacuation support, as needed. Mobile Emergency Response Support is deployed for temporary mobile communications in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Federal Partner Response The American Red Cross is working with local officials from Texas to Florida to assess and open shelters as needed. In Louisiana, the Red Cross, state officials and other community groups are planning to open dozens of shelters for at least 16,000 people.