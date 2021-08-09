Federal student loan payments paused until 2022

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The pause on federal student loan payments has been extended until January 31, 2022.

The freeze was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as the federal government worried millions of debt holders would default on loans due to job loss and the down turned economy.

Education Department officials have extended the pause under the Biden administration and former President Trump’s administration several times.

It most recently was set to expire September 30. The Biden administration said this is the final time they will extend the pause on repayment.

“As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release announcing the pause.

The Biden administration has been exploring plans to cancel some student debt with Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren advocating eliminating at least $50,000. Biden has said he does not believe he has the authority to cancel more than $10,000 per person. No plans have been solidified in the White House or in Congress to cancel debt for all Americans

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Friday Grill Forecast

Friday 7 day forecast

WARMEST DAY OF YEAR

THURSDAY 7 DAY

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss