Feds seize nearly half a million dollars in hidden cash from bus headed to Mexico

CW39

Two drivers arrested after currency located in wall behind commercial vehicle's bathroom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A southbound operation at the Presidio, Texas, port of entry netted federal officials $465,755 in undeclared cash this week. The seized currency was in 14 bundles in a wall behind the vehicle’s restroom; the two bus drivers were arrested, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seizure took place at noon on Tuesday after CBP and Homeland Security Investigations agents selected a passenger bus headed to Mexico. A CBP dog trained to sniff out guns and currency alerted the agents to an anomaly, and the bus was passed through an X-ray system.

The walled compartment held the 14 currency-filled bundles, CBP said.

HSI arrested and took custody of the drivers – two Mexican citizens ages 47 and 68 – questioned and released six bus passengers. The bus was seized as well.

Bundles of cash seized from a commercial bus during a southbound inspection at the Presidio, Texas, port of entry. (CBP photo)

“The majority of CBP’s work involves the processing of people and items entering the U.S. from abroad however CBP also routinely conducts operations to stop the flow of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other items from leaving the U.S.,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a statement.

Although there is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, federal law [31 U.S.C. 5316] requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the United States.

Penalties may include seizure of most or all of the traveler’s currency, and potential criminal charges. An individual may petition for the return of seized currency, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency is legitimate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss