Feeding America: Houston Food Bank steps in during summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Food insecurity is a big concern for many people in the Houston Area. The need for a meal goes up when children are home. This is the case for many families that have children at home due to the ongoing pandemic.

To help, one of the Houston Food Bank’s initiatives is a mobile pantry giveaway. Thousands of families receive free food boxes.

Houston Food Bank feeds millions of people a year. This year, the president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank, Brian Greene, says in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, it’s imperative to give away boxes of food that could help about 5,000 to 6,000 families.

It’s a resource for families and you know we have big warehouses that we’re able to get lots and lots of this surplus food. And so.. If you’re having a hard time making ends meet, please think of us as a resource that really can help you. CEO of the Houston Food Bank, Brian Greene

When school is out, Greene says summer is the worst time of the year for kids. It’s when the food bank need is the highest. He calls it ”Hunger season.”

The reality is… that people are having expenses all throughout the year. Of courses, at the beginning of the school year, there’s some extra expenses for most households. Any household with kids. And so that can create an extra little shock.

Officials say the number of food donations increased significantly due to the pandemic.

“The families who are doing well have been very generous about thinking about the families who are not,” said Grenne.

President Greene says, food insecurity isn’t just a low-income issue. It impacts everyone in the community.

“You know all these people… They’re here to help their neighbors. You know, helping their neighbors because they care,” said Grenne.

If your family needs food, don’t hesitate to contact your local food bank for resources.