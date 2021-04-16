FEMA extends registration period for Texans impacted by winter storm

CW39

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s request to extend the registration period for Individual Assistance.

Individual Assistance is for Texans that were impacted by February’s winter storm. Texans now have until May 20 to submit damages and make claims to FEMA.

“Thank you to FEMA for granting this registration period extension for Individual Assistance to counties severely impacted by the winter storm,” said Governor Abbott in a press release. “I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm.”

If qualified, Texans can apply for Individual Assistance here.

The governor originally requested FEMA to approve all 254 counties in February. Later, the White House approved only 77 and later added the additional 49 counties.

All three counties that make up the Rio Grande Valley qualify for assistance: Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron County.

