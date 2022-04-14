COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KIAH) Texas A&M University Police Department is sharing details about a female who was assaulted and fondled on campus.

Campus police reported a Crime Alert on their social media page about a crime on campus that occurred April 13, 2022. That day, Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) received information about an indecent assault that occurred in Hart Hall, a campus dormitory. Police say the victim reported that she knew the suspect because they often ride the same Texas A&M bus.

Campus authorities said the victim agreed to meet the suspect on the evening of April 12, 2022 at the Memorial Student Center and they returned to the victim’s dorm room in Hart Hall on April 13, 2022 at approximately 2:30 a.m.. Police say the victim went to sleep in her bed and the suspect got into the extra bed in the dorm room.

Later, campus police said the suspect got up and entered the victim’s bed and began fondling the victim. The suspect is known and has been identified, according to authorities. UPD said the suspect is described as a black male, 27 years of age, 5’10” tall, 180 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

The identity of the victim is bein held confidential and UPD said that no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

For more information on resources, support services and reporting options please visit: titleix.tamu.edu No one has to do everything but everyone has to do something, Step in and Stand Up Against Sexual Violence.