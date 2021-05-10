Female soldier charged in North Carolina murder of another soldier

by: Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another soldier, according to police in North Carolina.

Fayetteville police announced the arrest of Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, on Saturday. Vinson is charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, who police said was found shot outside a Fayetteville home Friday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass told The Fayetteville Observer no further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Vinson, who faces charges of first-degree murder and shooting a firearm into occupied property, was being held without bond, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Both women were active-duty soldiers stationed on Fort Bragg, Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, told the newspaper.

Vinson joined the Army in 2014 and her home of record was Norfolk, Virginia, according to Buccino.

