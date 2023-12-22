(The Hill) – Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who has angered liberal Democrats with his unequivocal pro-Israel position, said he no longer considers himself a progressive and thinks people on both the far right and left are wishing he would “die.”

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke in May 2022 during his campaign, which he previously said changed everything about his life. The senator, who was once considered a progressive champion, has long drawn criticism from Republicans for his stances. Now, he says those on both sides of the political aisle are targeting him.

“What I have found out over the last couple years is that the right, and now the left, are hoping that I die,” Fetterman said in an interview with The New York Times. “There are ones that are rooting for another blood clot. They have both now been wishing that I die.”

Fetterman has remained steadfast in his support of Israel in its war against Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks in the country that left 1,200 people dead. He has argued Hamas is responsible for the resulting counteroffensive from Israel.

The military campaign by Israel in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 people since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The Pennsylvania Democrat has rejected calls for a cease-fire and hung photos of the hostages taken by Hamas in the surprise attack outside his Senate office. He has been vocal online about his support for Israel in defending itself, which has drawn protests from his constituents and former staff members.

“I’m not really sure what part of any of this would be a surprise if anyone’s been paying attention,” Fetterman said of his long-standing support of Israel.

He later added that he finds it confusing that pro-Palestinian demonstrators in America don’t support Israel, which he said is “really the only progressive nation in the region that embraces the same kind of values I would expect we would want as a society.”

Fetterman told the Times he still aligns with many goals considered progressive, including a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, legalizing marijuana and abolishing the Senate filibuster.

He said he no longer feels he aligns with the progressive label, however, especially as calls from the left contrast with his stances.

“It’s just a place where I’m not,” Fetterman said. “I don’t feel like I’ve left the label; it’s just more that it’s left me.”

Fetterman added that he is not critical of progressives, he just believes different things. He told the Times that his goal of providing his party with a Democratic vote in the Senate remains.