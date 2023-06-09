HOUSTON (KIAH) — With summer temperatures hitting new highs starting this weekend, it’s time to find someplace cool to beat the heat.

For the 18th consecutive year, 22 Reliant Beat the Heat centers will open in the Houston-area for residents to stay cool and manage power bills and use the centers during the hot summer months ahead. With inflation on the rise, programs like Reliant’s Beat the Heat are more critical than ever to provide seniors and vulnerable residents the support they need, while also serving as a place to socialize and beat the summer heat together.

Across Texas, Reliant has provided more than $15 million to help Texans who need assistance with electricity costs through the CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program since 2002. Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can also contact us 24/7 through a number of convenient ways, including at 1-866-222-7100, via online chat, or on the Reliant app.

10 cooling centers in and around the Houston area are at the following locations:

Bay Area Community Center

5002 East NASA Parkway

Seabrook, TX 77586

281-326-2955

East Harris County Activity Center

7340 Spencer Hwy.

Pasadena, TX 77505

281-479-4232

Felix Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

713-455-3660

Hardy Community Center

11901 West Hardy Rd.

Houston, TX 77076

281-260-6772

JD Walker Community Center

7613 Wade Rd.

Baytown, TX 77521

281-426-3551

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center

2101 South St.

Houston, TX 77009

713-274-2222

Mangum-Howell Community Center

2500 Frick Rd.

Houston, TX 77038

281-591-7830

Martin Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo St.

Channelview, TX 77530

713-274-2132

North East Harris County Community Center

10918 1/2 Bentley St.

Houston, TX 77093

281-442-7950

Pep Mueller Activity Center

14750 Henry Rd.

Houston, TX 77060

713-274-7275

Addresses and hours for more Beat the Heat centers around can be found at reliant.com/beattheheat.