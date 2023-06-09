HOUSTON (KIAH) — With summer temperatures hitting new highs starting this weekend, it’s time to find someplace cool to beat the heat.
For the 18th consecutive year, 22 Reliant Beat the Heat centers will open in the Houston-area for residents to stay cool and manage power bills and use the centers during the hot summer months ahead. With inflation on the rise, programs like Reliant’s Beat the Heat are more critical than ever to provide seniors and vulnerable residents the support they need, while also serving as a place to socialize and beat the summer heat together.
Across Texas, Reliant has provided more than $15 million to help Texans who need assistance with electricity costs through the CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program since 2002. Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can also contact us 24/7 through a number of convenient ways, including at 1-866-222-7100, via online chat, or on the Reliant app.
10 cooling centers in and around the Houston area are at the following locations:
Bay Area Community Center
5002 East NASA Parkway
Seabrook, TX 77586
281-326-2955
East Harris County Activity Center
7340 Spencer Hwy.
Pasadena, TX 77505
281-479-4232
Felix Baldree Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St.
Houston, TX 77015
713-455-3660
Hardy Community Center
11901 West Hardy Rd.
Houston, TX 77076
281-260-6772
JD Walker Community Center
7613 Wade Rd.
Baytown, TX 77521
281-426-3551
Leonel J. Castillo Community Center
2101 South St.
Houston, TX 77009
713-274-2222
Mangum-Howell Community Center
2500 Frick Rd.
Houston, TX 77038
281-591-7830
Martin Flukinger Community Center
16003 Lorenzo St.
Channelview, TX 77530
713-274-2132
North East Harris County Community Center
10918 1/2 Bentley St.
Houston, TX 77093
281-442-7950
Pep Mueller Activity Center
14750 Henry Rd.
Houston, TX 77060
713-274-7275
Addresses and hours for more Beat the Heat centers around can be found at reliant.com/beattheheat.