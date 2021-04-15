Fire danger potential, weak pecan crops, blowing dust, in dry west Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS (CW39) As storms continue to hammer through the south this week, parts near our border are dealing with potential fire dangers, weak crops and low visibility.

El Paso weather anchor Celina Quintana joins CW39 Houston meteorologist Star Harvey to discuss how the second push of cold air from the east is impacting that region.

This morning looks normal, but low humidity, high temperatures, high winds – all of these are a recipe for fire dangers.

As for what they’ve seen so far, Celina says no local wildfires have been reported, but they’re monitoring hot spots with 6-8 counted in the last 2 weeks so far.

Fire departments are preparing and farmers are starting their safe burns.

As for how crops are impacted, they’ve only seen 2.5 inches of rain since July with 8% capacity. They are only getting 40 days of water supplies, which is low and worrisome for pecans to grow, which need flooded crops to produce.

Blowing dust is also expected to impact Las Cruces to New Mexico and the lack of visibility could mean dangerous conditions for drivers. Luckily many are used to it, but it’s still dangerous.

Fortunately, rain is in the forecast, so that’s hopeful for west Texas.