HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has important information about a Fire Weather Watch for Texas. She explains how windy, dry and warm conditions directly impact a specific part of west Texas.
Fire Weather Watch for Texas. KIAH
by: Rachel Estrada
Posted:
Updated:
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has important information about a Fire Weather Watch for Texas. She explains how windy, dry and warm conditions directly impact a specific part of west Texas.
Fire Weather Watch for Texas. KIAH