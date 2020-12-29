HOUSTON (CW39) — New Year’s Eve and Day is just days away.
Here are some fireworks safety tips to keep in mind while sparking up the new year:
- Fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school
- Fireworks may not be shot within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle
- Always read and follow label directions
- Never give fireworks to small children — fireworks are not toys
- Buy from reliable sellers
- Never experiment or make your own fireworks
- Use outdoors only
- Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket)
- Light only one firework at a time
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers
- Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can
- Donald Trump, Michelle Obama are most admired in 2020, Gallup poll finds
- TAMU Driving App Continues To Encourage Safer Driving By Teens
- Fireworks Safety Tips
- 5th-grader’s school project turns into mission to help dogs around the world
- Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 tried to silence the entertainment industry