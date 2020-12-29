Fireworks Safety Tips

HOUSTON (CW39) Looking to encourage teens and college students to drive safer in 2021? Well, there's an APP for that! And some food incentives too! The Texas A&M Transportation Institute launched an App called "You in the Driver Seat"!

This App is an extension of the TTI's programs and strategies, to encourage safer driving among teens and college-aged drivers. This is one of several peer-to-peer teen driver safety programs along with TTI’s Youth Transportation Safety (YTS) Program, and the Institute’s Center for Transportation Safety, trying to curb teen and college-aged driving accidents. YTS develops and delivers the nation’s most comprehensive suite of transportation safety programs and projects dedicated to saving lives and reducing injuries of America’s youth.