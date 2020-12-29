Fireworks Safety Tips

HOUSTON (CW39) — New Year’s Eve and Day is just days away.

Here are some fireworks safety tips to keep in mind while sparking up the new year:

  • Fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school
  • Fireworks may not be shot within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle
  • Always read and follow label directions
  • Never give fireworks to small children — fireworks are not toys
  • Buy from reliable sellers
  • Never experiment or make your own fireworks
  • Use outdoors only
  • Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket)
  • Light only one firework at a time
  • Never throw or point fireworks at other people
  • Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers
  • Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can

