First African American astronaut to stay at International Space Station

HOUSTON (CW39) — SpaceX’s newly launched The Dragon capsule arrived Monday night at the International Space Station with four astronauts. This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company is delivering a crew for a full 6-month station stay.

One of the astronauts, Victor J. Glover, Jr., made history by becoming the first African American to begin a full six-month duration on the orbiting lab. Glover was presented a gold astronaut pin on Monday.

Glover along with Commander Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi joined two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. They will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April.