First Lady and Second Gentlemen team up with Houston Astros Tuesday to push COVID vaccines

HOUSTON (CW39) First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff are making a stop at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated. They are teaming up with the Houston Astros for the “MLB Vaccine at the Plate” program in which all 30 MLB clubs will host at least one event.

WHAT: First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit Minute Maid Park on Tuesday to tour the clubs vaccination event. The two will also stay for the Astros and Orioles game.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29
7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Minute Maid Park
Union Station
501 Crawford St.
Houston, TX 77001

Eligibility: People 12 years of age and older. Those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian so that they can sign a release.

Vaccine: First- or Second-dose Pfizer Vaccine.

Miscellaneous: Ticketed and Non-ticketed fans are welcome to participate. Ticketed fans may enter through the Atrium. Non-ticketed fans can enter Union Station from Crawford St. Fans who get vaccinated will get the choice of two tickets to the game on June 29 or to one of the three Athletics games (July 6-8) as well as a 2017 World Series Champs Replica Ring. Vaccines are free and insurance is not required.

