HOUSTON (KIAH) Are you looking for some amazing artwork for your home, and you want to support the community. The Houston Heights area is where you need to be this weekend.

First Saturday Arts Market is back on for 2023 and it’s right in the heart of the historic Houston Heights.

This is Houston’s original monthly outdoor arts event! Established in 2004, it is now in its 19th year!

Check for a complete roster of participating artists and details.

Visitors to this free outdoor event, will find friendly artists with paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry and many more popular art mediums. There is always a popular food truck on site and local singer/songwriters can often be found providing entertainment at the market. In addition to the shopping, people watching and atmosphere, the family-friendly market also boasts free live music, along with food truck bites, beer, and vino for purchase.

This Saturday Delicias Maya food truck will serve their popular tacos, tortas and quesadillas.

And a reminder, there is NO Cover Charge!

First Saturday Art Market

540 W. 19th Street, Houston, TX

11am to 6pm

Learn more